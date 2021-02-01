A slow moving front is bringing spotty showers and mountain snow to the Inland Northwest today. If we do not see the rain drops we will expect mostly cloudy skies. The big weather talker today is going to be the wonderful above average temperatures we are experiencing! Daytime highs for Spokane are looking to top out in the upper 40s to even the low 50s. Normally this time of the year we are hanging out in the mid 30s!
Tomorrow is still expected to be warmer than average, but probably not quite as comfortable as today. High temperatures are actually going to start trending down as we push toward the weekend.