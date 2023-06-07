Leslie Lowe
A round of slow-moving thunderstorms will bring the potential for heavy downpours, dangerous cloud to ground lightning, gusty winds and small hail Thursday and Friday.  There is a flood watch in place beginning Thursday morning and continuing through Friday morning for the Cascade valleys, NE mountains, Spokane/CDA, northern and central panhandle of Idaho.  
 
Along with unsettled weather temperatures will also take a deep dive from the 90's back to the upper 70's and low 80's into next week. 

