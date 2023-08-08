DUNKIN, Wash. — The Fleming fire is 100% lined and crews on scene said the fire will not exceed seven acres.
Crews will be working overnight to prevent this fire from spreading. All air crew has been called off.
Updated on August 8 at
A 3-5 acre wildfire is burning near Fleming Road just south of Spokane.
Spokane County Fire District 2, Spokane County Fire District 8, Spokane County Fire District 11 and the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) are responding to this fire.
Currently, there's no evacuations in place and all forward progression has stopped. Fire crews are working to mop up and put up a containment line around the fire.
According to DNR, battling this fire has been tough on crews as the is burning at the bottom of rolling terrain with winds coming from multiple directions.
The cause of this fire remains under investigation.