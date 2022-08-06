SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Community members turned out in droves Saturday to support Sullivan Family Farms–a local small business and farm in the heart of the Williams Lake Fire south of Cheney–at the Bohemian in Spokane Valley.
"We sold out of our flowers, we sold out of our baked goods, and it's just been amazing–the generosity of the community is just awesome," said Joy Smith, a designer at the Sullivan Family Farms flower shop.
The fire was knocking on the farm's front door, but thankfully firefighters and neighbors have been able to prevent major structural losses.
"Just to know that the community is rallying around us is tremendous," said Joy. "We love to spread joy through the community. We're always just spreading joy through our flowers or through our farm stand, so we'd love to get back to that as soon as possible."
When owner of The Bohemian, Danielle Golay, heard the news of the fire and how it was affecting the farm, she offered them the space for the farm sale and will be donating 10% of their sales this weekend to the farm.
"There's been a lot of love," Golay said. "We have an amazing customer base, and everyone's really rallied around."
Sullivan Family Farms and The Bohemian have had a partnership for the last two years or so, with Sullivan bringing the Bohemian artisan bouquets from their flower farm, meat, and other baked goods to sell.
"The fact that we're able to help and no matter how small it is, that feels good to be able to make a change and difference for them," said Golay.
Another local farm, the Smith Pak Farms in Colbert, also decided to pitch in and set up a GoFundMe to help with the costs of Sprite the Ox's medical care, as well as reestablishing the Sullivan flower fields and pastures. The fund has raised $4,500 so far.