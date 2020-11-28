Small business Saturday is more important than ever due to the downturn of the economy during the pandemic, And one local shop isn't just asking you to support them but to also support those who are facing financial hardships.
Lemon Salvage is a cute, vintage and re-used shop that helps get local people back on their feet with newer clothing while also offering customer hand made gifts.
Owner, Kayla Bren, says she started Lemon Salvage after seeing how special Spokane's community outreach is.
She wanted to create a safe atmosphere where women, families, or men could come shop for an extremely affordable price.
To celebrate small business Saturday She usually holds a handmade ornament workshop, but this year sent people home with do it yourself kits for home.
"I think Spokane has a huge heart for community and small business before the pandemic, and now it's even more important. We have several customers who come in who are getting back on their feet and back on track- whether its just for work, or its for an event, or a pair of jeans that are $5 - $7.50 so they can feel spoiled in what they are wearing and looking nice but at the same time they can still feel confident at work," Bren said.
They don't just have clothes either, find jewelry, home goods, and now Christmas décor that Kayla says make great locally made holiday gifts.
The store is also offering free gift wrapping with your purchase.
Kayla says if you don't feel comfortable coming into shop during this time, gift cards are available as well.
Lemon Salvage is always looking for gently used items, and you can drop that off Tuesday - Saturday at their location on Northwest Blvd.
