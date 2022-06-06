Small classes and big heart, 100 years of history on the wall at Oakesdale High School

OAKESDALE, WA- It's graduation season, across the region, you’ll find gyms and auditoriums full of chairs for ceremonies.
In Oakesdale, Washington, the large auditorium full of chairs is mostly needed for the audience and not the class.
“We have 11 kids in our class graduating,” senior Ryan Baljo said.
The school is tucked neatly in the fields on the Palouse. On one side farmer, ’s have crops and on the other side, producers have cattle.
In Oakesdale things are just a little different, a little quiet, and some, like Baljo, would argue a little better.
“I would rather go to a small school,” Baljo said, “just knowing everyone feels good, you don’t feel left out of anything, everyone is included in every event or group.”
Fellow senior Carley Castanon says she agrees.
“I think my favorite part is that no matter what I’m doing or where I’m going every person here supports [me] and everything you’re doing,” Castanon said.
Their school is over 100-years-old and when you graduate you get to join a special club, your face goes on the wall, up for the next 100 years of students to see.
“Starting from a young age, it’s always really cool because my classmates have relatives up on the wall… and we would go through and be like... that’s my grandma,” Castnon said, “I just feel honored that I’m going to be on the wall.”
The wall she’s talking about is the cafeteria wall--- and it has pictures from the very first class of 1909 to now.
Principal Jake Dingman has three of his children on the wall and says it’s a tradition.
“This year’s senior class is no exception, of the 11, I think five have parents and grandparents on the wall that’s quite a legacy,” Dingman said.
You can see the evolution in front of your eyes of high school students of yesteryear, the class of 79 wearing suits and ties, the class of 1980 dropping the ties as things become just a little more groovy and the hair from the class of 1960, let's just say it was big.
The class sizes might be small- ranging from 14 to 20 but the heart and the spirit is as large as any major metropolitan school.
“Leaving here is gonna be hard because you know everybody and college is a really big step,” Baljo said.
Both Castanon and Baljo attended high school during the pandemic, they missed out on some opportunities and activities but that the district pulled through for them.
The students just returned from their senior class trip, getting the opportunity to go to Los Angeles and see a Dodgers game. Spending one final week with a group of their best friends before going off into the world.
Castanon and Baljo have big plans for the future, Baljo wants to be a police officer, and Castnon a dental hygienist.
They say they never forget where they came from.
“I’ve loved every single moment here at Oakesdale,” Castanon said, “I’m looking forward to seeing the next generation who graduates.”
Congratulations Class of 2022:
Ryan Baljo
Madison Belland
Olivia Booth
Carley Castanon
Garrett Dingman
Aspen Heise
Ryan Henning
Kaylee Hinnenkamp
Abigael Lobdell
Kaylee Smith
Valerie Wilson