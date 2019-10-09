A small tourist plane crashed into a ski lift Sunday around noon in the Italian alps, in Prato Valentino, near Sondrio.
The 62-year old pilot is slightly injured and his passenger, a 55-year-old tourist from Varese, is miraculously unhurt.
The aircraft entangled in the overhead cables powering a chairlift and was left dangling upside down.
Pilot and passenger were involved in a complex 90-minute rescue operation,
With 20 army personnel, firefighters and cave and mountain rescuers: a miraculous escape.
Prato Valentino Ski Resort, currently closed, is located in Teglio, at 5,500 feet above the sea level, close to the Swiss border.
