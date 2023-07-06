ST. MARIES, Idaho — The Benewah County Sheriff's Office is investigating a small plane crash in St. Maries that left one person dead Thursday morning.
The crash happened near the airport in St. Maries at around noon. According to a tweet from the National Transportation Safety Board, the plane was a Cessna 182N and had four seats inside.
The cause of the crash is unknown, but the Benewah County Sheriff's Office is planning to hold a news conference tonight at 8 p.m. to discuss the details of their investigation.