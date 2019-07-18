HARRISON, Idaho- An aircraft has made an emergency landing on ID-97 milepost 91 near Harrison along Lake Coeur d'Alene.
52-year-old Scott J Morledge-Hampton, of Billings, MT, was flying to Felts Field from Billing when his 1979 Beech V35B single engine airplane experience engine failure.
Morledge-Hampton made an emergency landing on ID-97 near milepost 91, west of Lake Coeur d'Alene.
There were no injuries, or any damages to the aircraft.
Morledge-Hampton once landed, moved the plane off of the highway, and onto private property.
The FAA has been advised of the situation.