  • Jennifer Forsmann -KHQ Reporter

HARRISON, Idaho- An aircraft has made an emergency landing on ID-97 milepost 91 near Harrison along Lake Coeur d'Alene.

52-year-old Scott J Morledge-Hampton, of Billings, MT, was flying to Felts Field from Billing when his 1979 Beech V35B single engine airplane experience engine failure.

Morledge-Hampton made an emergency landing on ID-97 near milepost 91, west of Lake Coeur d'Alene. 

There were no injuries, or any damages to the aircraft.

Morledge-Hampton once landed, moved the plane off of the highway, and onto private property.

The FAA has been advised of the situation.

 

