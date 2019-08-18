Small video rental store thriving in the age of digital streaming

In the age of digital streaming with Netflix and Hulu, most people think video rental stores are a thing of the past, but one chain with over 700 stores nationwide is thriving.
Family Video general manager Rocco Humberstone says giant video rental chains have not be able to compete, but Family Video is thriving because it offers something customers can't get online.
"What we're really selling is an experience," Humberstone says.
Family Video offers customers new releases weeks before they are variable to stream.
Family video charges $3.50 per night for rentals.