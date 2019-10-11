SPOKANE, Wash.- If you live in Spokane County, you are more than likely to have received notice Avista is planning to install a smart meter at your residence.
Since the announcement, question arose concerning the meters' safety. Questions if smart meters cause dizziness, fatigue, headaches, seizures, or memory loss. More serious questions claim that smart meters cause cancer.
So far no studies have found this to be true.
What is a smart meter?
Unlike analog meters, smart meters transmit information to Avista rather then being manually recorded. The meters record your energy use information, then send the daily data to Avista through two-way communication.
Smart meters emit Radiofrequency (RF) radiation, similar to cellphones. RF radiation is low-energy radiation. Consumers questioned the safety of smart meters due to this type of radiation.
Do smart meters increase cancer risks?
Because RF radiation is a low-energy radiation, it doesn’t have enough energy to move atoms in a molecule around or cause them to vibrate meaning it can’t damage your DNA directly.
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) reviewed several scientific studies and set wireless radiation standards that all manufacturers of smart meters must comply, including Avista.
In 2010, a 13-nation study commissioned by the World Health Organization found at most a very minimal but contradicting link between cancer risk and extremely heavy cellphone usage.
RF exposure from smart meters is a small fraction of that of other everyday devices including cellphones.
Other common household devices that rely on RF include baby monitors, garage door openers, smoke detectors, cordless telephones, laptop computers, and Wi-Fi routers.
To compare, your television emits up to 12 times more RF radiation than smart meters. Microwaves emit up to 2,300 times more RF, and cellphones emit up to 58,000 times more RF radiation than smart meters.
Smart meters have lower RF emission because the meters only transmit data for up to a couple minutes each day, at very low wattage. The meters are also located outside of your home or office, decreasing exposure.
This means 20-year exposure to radiation from smart meters is no greater than a single 30-minute cell phone call.
Avista's 2019 – 2020 Deployment Zones:
Avista began replacing analog meters in March 2019 and will continue installing smart meters until the end of 2020 around Spokane County.
- Zone 1: Spokane March 1 – June 30, 2019
- Zone 2: Spokane South Hill June 1 – Nov. 30, 2019
- Zone 3: Spokane / Cheney Sept. 1, 2019 – Jan. 31, 2020
- Zone 4: Spokane North / Nine Mile Falls Nov. 1, 2019 – April 30, 2020
- Zone 5: Country Homes / Deer Park April 1 – July 31, 2020
- Zone 6: Spokane Valley June 1 – Oct. 31, 2020
- Zone 7: Pullman / Clarkston May 1 – Oct. 31, 2019
- Zone 8: Othello Nov. 1, 2019 – Feb. 29, 2020
- Zone 9: Davenport Feb. 1 – May 31, 2020
- Zone 10: Colville / Inchelium July 1 – Oct. 31, 2020
More information on smart meters can be found on Avista.
