Smartphones may be the cause of new bone growth on skulls

Australian researchers discovered horn-like structures growing on human skulls which may be linked to smartphone use.
The research was published last year in the journal Scientific Reports. They found a boney growth on 400 adults between the ages of 18 to 86. The younger the adult, the larger the growth.
The researchers describe the growth as a bone spur on the base of the back of the skull.
A bone spur is a small growth that forms on the edge of bones. It occurs when inflammation damages the cartilage that cushions the joints. Due to the damage, the body tries to repair it by growing more bone.
Damage often occurs when there is repetitive motions, like tilting your head down to look at a smartphone.
The bone spurs ranged in size from 10 to 31 millimeters, which some were large enough to be felt.