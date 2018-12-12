A Smelterville man was found unresponsive in his home and was later pronounced dead after being involved in a collision on I-90 on Fourth of July Pass Tuesday morning.
Around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, 26-year-old Skyler Sauer was traveling eastbound in a Chevy Silverado and was negotiating a curve when he left his lane and struck the right jersey barrier. The vehicle continued to rotate before coming to rest on top of the jersey barrier.
Idaho State Police say Sauer wasn't wearing a seatbelt and refused medical treatment on scene before later leaving.
Sauer was found unresponsive at his home a short time later and was transported to Shoshone Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased. His death was determined to be from a pre-existing medical condition and not from injuries sustained from the crash.