It's another indoor day! We are continuing to see hazardous air quality conditions across much of the Inland Northwest. Please keep yourself safe by staying inside. The smoke and haze doesn't appear to be going much of anywhere for the next few days. By the end of the week we do have a chance for rain which could help improve of air quality levels.
Smoke and Haze for Days
Grace Chapin
...AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN EXTENDED THROUGH 12 PM PDT FRIDAY... AN AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN EXTENDED BY THE FOLLOWING AGENCIES: WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF ECOLOGY REGION WIDE SMOKE WILL CONTINUE THROUGH THE REST OF THE WEEK AS AN EXTENSIVE AREA OF SMOKE FROM WESTERN US WILDFIRES CONTINUES TO IMPACT THE REGION. AIR QUALITY ACROSS THE REGION COULD VARY FROM MODERATE TO HAZARDOUS. POLLUTANTS IN SMOKE CAN CAUSE BURNING EYES...RUNNY NOSE...AGGRAVATE HEART AND LUNG DISEASES...AND AGGRAVATE OTHER SERIOUS HEALTH PROBLEMS. LIMIT OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES AND KEEP CHILDREN INDOORS IF IT IS SMOKY. PLEASE FOLLOW MEDICAL ADVICE IF YOU HAVE A HEART OR LUNG CONDITION. FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ON WILDLAND FIRE SMOKE IMPACTING WASHINGTON VISIT THE WASHINGTON SMOKE BLOG AT HTTP://WASMOKE.BLOGSPOT.COM AND FOR CURRENT WASHINGTON AIR QUALITY LEVELS, VISIT HTTPS://ENVIWA.ECOLOGY.WA.GOV/HOME/MAP. YOU MAY ALSO CONTACT YOUR LOCAL AIR QUALITY AGENCY.
