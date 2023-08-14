MULLAN, Idaho - Smoke emitted from shaft #2 of the Lucky Friday Mine in Mullan Monday morning.
The source of the smoke is unknown as of Monday evening, according to Mike Satre with Hecla Mining Company.
No injuries have been reported and all miners are accounted for.
The Mining Safety and Health Administration is investigating, according to Hecla.
Some Mullan residents tell NonStop Local's John Webb that they wished the mine would have notified them of the potential risk.
“It’s important for them to communicate with us and tell us what we’re looking at and what this will do with people’s lungs,” Tammy Polla, Mullan resident, said.
Satre said in a text Monday, “we have not yet been able to reach the source of the smoke, so that is unknown.”