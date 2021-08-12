Smoke-filled skies prompts air quality alert for all eastern Washington counties

Smoke-filled skies are prompting an air quality alert for all Washington counties east of the Cascade Mountains. The alert lasts through 10:00am Monday, August 16th.
The decision to put the alert in place was a collaborative effort between the National Weather Service, state and local officials, according to the Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency.
They forecast that northerly winds bringing wildfire smoke to the region, but changes in wind directions as well as more wildfire activity could affect air quality going forward.
Thursday afternoon, air quality in Spokane measured in the "unhealthy" category.
“It is vital that individuals check current air quality conditions and take the necessary steps to protect their health. Inhaling smoke is not good for anyone, even healthy people," Dr. Francisco Velázquez, Interim Health Officer for Spokane County said, "We recommend that people who are sensitive to poor air quality stay indoors and keep their indoor air as clean as possible. You should also keep medications on hand and contact your health provider if necessary.”
