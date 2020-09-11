Southwesterly winds will continue to push smoke from California, Oregon and Washington wildfires into the Inland Northwest throughout the weekend.
It is going to be a warm weekend, with temperatures heading into the upper 80's and 90's and many of you planning to spend time in the great outdoors. However, Air Quality alerts are now in place through Monday, with AQ numbers set to fluctuate between moderate to unhealthy. What that means for you....it will be hard to breath! Smoky conditions can also lead to burning eyes, runny nose as well as aggravate heart and lung issues.
Cooler temperatures and a chance of showers returns early next week.
