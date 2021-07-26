Smoke and haze from surrounding wildfires will continue to plague the Inland northwest creating concerns for our air quality.
A system to the south will bring a slight chance for a few sprinkles Tuesday into Tuesday night, especially for SE Washington and the Blue mountains of Oregon.
Winds are set to pick up during the afternoon and evening hours, with gust 20-30 mph for parts of the Cascade Gaps and Columbia Basin.
In addition to the winds, temperatures will continue to climb into the upper 90's and triple digits through the weekend leading to elevated fire danger.