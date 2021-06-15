This week is Smoke Ready Week, and the Spokane Regional Health District is educating the community on what's in wildfire smoke.
"It's a mix of gases and little fine particles and those fine particles are from the burning of vegetation and building supplies," said Kelli Hawkins from the SRHD.
Now the next question is, how dangerous can it be?
According to familiesforcleanair.org, smoke from trees and brush creates far more particulate pollution than cigarette smoke. The EPA said, depending on the density of the wildfire smoke, the lifetime cancer risk can be twelve times greater from wildfire smoke than cigarettes.
With wildfire season in action, the SRHD says if it's smoky outside, it's best to be indoors. Especially an indoor space, with a good filtration system.
Other ways to prepare for wildfires:
Have an emergency kit on hand and ready.
Back your car into the driveway for quick evacuation
Move all combustible items away from your home.
