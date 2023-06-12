SPOKANE, Wash. — Temperatures are starting to rise, which means the risk of fires has increased. The Washington State Department of Health is urging the public to start preparing now for smoke that can make air unhealthy to breath.
The week of June 12-16 is a time called "Smoke Ready Week", where its a opportunity for the public to take proactive measures to protect themselves and their family.
"We are expecting to have above normal fire activity in Washington by July,” said Kaitlyn Kelly, MPH, Air Quality Policy Specialist, DOH. “We have an outlook for below normal precipitation, so conditions are trending to a long fire season.”
Smoke from wildfires contains fine particles and gases including carbon monoxide. Exposure to smoke can cause a number of health problems ranging from minor to severe.
When smoke arrives it’s important to reduce exposure by:
- Staying up to date on the forecast and air quality
- Limiting time outside
- Keeping indoor air as clean as possible.
After several days smoke can enter homes and buildings through leaky gaps in windows and doors. Having a way to filter indoor air will benefit your health.
To filter indoor air you can use a:
- HVAC system with MERV 13 filter
- HEPA portable air cleaner
- DIY box fan filter
You can stay updated on wildfires, air quality, the forecast, and health information on the WA Smoke Blog.