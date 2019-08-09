Smokey Bear turns 75 on Thursday and is the longest-running public service advertising campaign in United States history.
According to the U.S. Forest Service Idaho Panhandle National Forests, despite the campaign’s success, wildlife prevention remains one of the most critical issues affecting the country. They continue by saying Smokey’s message is as relevant today as it was when it began in 1944.
The U.S. Forest Service asks the public to give Smokey the appreciation he deserves.
“Only you can prevent wildfire.”