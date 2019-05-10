Smoky air might come sooner than you think this summer

SPOKANE, Wash. - Fire season has begun, and the smoky air might come faster than you think. As we're getting closer to summer, the grass and trees are drying up earlier than years past, which only fuels the fires.
The Washington State Department of Natural Resources says that state is already seeing wildfire fuels happening this month. This is unusual because the dry conditions we're seeing now, don't normally get this bad until mid-August.
DNR says the drier the ground and trees are, the faster fire can spread. The Upriver-Beacon fire last summer spread so quickly that more than 800 homes North of Upriver Drive had to evacuate.
One man, Rick Purcell, saw the flames from that fire come right up to his property. Purcell said he loves the view of the forest he gets on Beacon Hill, but the wildfire threats that come with it, aren't as pleasant.
His sprinkler system isn't for a pretty lawn; he says it's to save his home. Most homeowners water their front lawn, their backyard, and don’t have to worry about the forest just down the road.
Purcell says he has to water the grass that surrounds his property to protect his home, and there's a lot of it. After last years scare, Purcell is taking DNR's warning of an early fire season seriously. He said he’s already started watering the brush around his home, and has been for weeks.
KHQ has an interview with a Washington State Department of Natural Resources Friday afternoon to get updates on fire season.
To learn more about the National Weather Service's Spokane fire outlook here.