Smoky skies and warm daytime highs will continue through today, with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible in the Cascades and NE mountains of Washington into this evening. 
 
There is a more widespread chance for showers and thunderstorms by Tuesday afternoon, bringing dangerous cloud to ground lightning, gusty winds, brief heavy downpours and the possibility of flooding over burn scars.  The upside is that winds begin to shift allowing smoke to slowly clear.  Daytime highs will hold in the upper 70's and 80's through Tuesday and then fall into the mid to upper 70's through the start of the weekend. 
 

