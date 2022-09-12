Smoky skies and Air quality alerts in place
- KHQ Chief Forecaster Leslie Lowe
Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!
An Air Quality Alert has been issued by the following agencies: Washington Department of Ecology in Spokane Washington Department of Ecology in Yakima Colville Confederated Tribes Kalispel Indian Community Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency Spokane Tribe The Washington Department of Ecology has announced an Air Quality Alert for wildfire smoke until 1 PM Wednesday, September 14th. * WHAT...Air Quality Advisory due to wildfire smoke from local and regional fires. * WHERE...Adams, Asotin, Chelan, Douglas, Ferry, Garfield, Grant, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Stevens, and Whitman * WHEN...Until at least 1 PM on September 14th. * IMPACTS...When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, sensitive persons may experience health effects and should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and limit time spent outdoors. When air quality is Unhealthy, everyone should reduce exposure, limit time outside, avoid strenuous activity, and follow tips for cleaner indoor air. When air quality is Very Unhealthy, everyone should reduce exposure, stay inside and filter indoor air to keep it cleaner or go elsewhere for cleaner air as needed.
- Hikers stranded atop mountain by Bolt Creek Fire
- Fire engine involved in multivehicle accident while responding to hangar fire at Felts Field
- Reese Witherspoon visited The Well-Read Moose bookstore in CdA over the weekend
- Barricaded man threatens SWAT with propane tanks, baseball bat
- 'I just don't feel like it's a safe option for her': SPS parents concerned over ongoing transportation issues
- Cloud formation over Mount Rainier causes a stir
- Chelan area experiencing some of the worst air quality in the world
- Level 3 evacuations lifted for fast-moving Orin Rice Fire in Stevens County
- Nevada trooper arrests Washington man with $3.6M in fentanyl
- Spokane Regional Health District encourages caution due to poor air quality
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.