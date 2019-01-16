SPOKANE, Wash. - A pair of SNAP employees are being heralded heroes after performing life-saving procedures on an unconscious man.
According to a release from SNAP, employees Gary Anderson and Tammy Byrnes were leaving a meeting at the North Monroe Corridor to return to SNAP's east office when they observed three people surrounding a man lying on a sidewalk. The two discovered the man was unconscious and bystanders hadn't called 911 yet.
Byrnes immediately called 911 while Anderson observed that the man had a weak heartbeat and wasn't breathing, beginning CPR.
An official says the CPR from Anderson was effective, and the man was revived. The victim was alert and talking when first responders arrived, and was later transported to a hospital.
“I feel fortunate that SNAP offers ongoing first aid and CPR training,” Byrnes said, “That’s what made this possible.”
"SNAP is accustomed to helping people out of challenging situations- offering housing, warmth, or a second chance at their dreams. Literally saving lives and bringing people back from the brink though is a new service Gary and Tammy added to our repertoire," SNAP said in the release.