SNAP energy assistance applications open, Spokane Schools' program aims to raise $20k

SPOKANE, Wash. - Applications for the Spokane Neighborhood Assistance Program (SNAP) energy assistance program are open. New appointments open up on the third Tuesday of every month as long as funding allows.
Due to COVID-19, all appointments are scheduled to be on the phone.
REQUIREMENTS TO GET AN APPOINTMENT:
- Must live in Spokane County
- Must meet income guidelines
There are a few days left of Spokane Schools' "Keep the Lights On" spirit competition, which looks to raise $20,000 to give back to SNAP.
This is the third year of the fundraiser. In its first year, $25,000 was raised and last year, $15,000 was raised.
On Feb. 15, the fundraiser posted on Facebook saying time was running out, and they hadn't hit the halfway mark of their goal yet.
This year's fundraiser ends Feb. 20. To learn more and donate, click here.
"Initially, this was in response to many teachers receiving stimulus money when they needed it less than other people in the community," the fundraiser's website says.