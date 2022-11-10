SPOKANE, Wash. - With winter weather settling in across the Inland Northwest, SNAP is partnering with Brick West to host a pajama party and gather new warm clothing for vulnerable people in Spokane.
It is not required, but people are encouraged to wear pajamas for the pajama party event and people are asked to bring new cold weather gear to donate like new pajamas, hats, gloves, socks, and even hand warmers. Anything that could help vulnerable neighbors brave the winter months.
The Pajama Party is taking pace Nov. 10 at Brick West Brewery from 5 to 9 p.m.
If you cannot make it in person, you can still donate online at https://fundraise.givesmart.com/vf/PJS?fbclid=IwAR2kfy7pH6IJm1Z0l6Af8OjVYbSna7w5fdt-PTZNoE3dSlkBvc9MDfTvAy8