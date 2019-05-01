SPOKANE, Wash. - There were tense moments at Rogers High School Wednesday afternoon after a gun report sent the school into lockdown.
Spokane Public School officials say the lockdown lasted about 30 minutes, they did alert Rogers High School student's parents and normal activity resumed at the end of the day.
According to SPS spokesman Brian Coddington, a Rogers student told a teacher that she'd seen another student post a picture on Snapchat of that student holding a gun. The teacher then told administrators, who contacted authorities. A campus safety officer made the decision to put the school in lockdown as Spokane Police searched for the student in the Snapchat picture.
They ultimately determined that that student was not on the Rogers campus, and do not believe there was ever a gun on campus. Spokane Police are looking for the student in that Snapchat picture, as there is some concern for that student's safety.
This is once again a good reminder that if you see something, you must say something. The student who found the Snapchat picture did exactly the right thing by alerting a trusted adult.