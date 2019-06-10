SPOKANE, Wash.- The countdown is on as Hoopfest 2019 is less than 3 weeks away.
This years shirts are in and to celebrate the 30th year of Hoopfest, organizers went above and beyond with this years designs.
Organizers choose from hundreds of designs to be THE design.
The 2019 winner? Will the shirts be blue, green, classic white, maybe purple?
KHQ got an exclusive sneak peak at the design for this year's player shirts.
After being sworn to secrecy, the veil was lifted and the shirts revealed.
"I think a lot of the players who have done it for a lot of years will really like the color," said Keli Riley, Hoopfest office administrator.
"It will match most of the things they wear. I'll give that hint," Keli laughed.
But the from the screen printer to player's backs, the journey isn't easy.
Each shirt is hand rolled and organized by size before put into player's bag during check-in at the event.
"Before we would just pull them from the box they were folded in. It left room for errors. Some shirts didn't make it into bags," Riley explained. "It's more time consuming but worth it."
As for the rest of Hoopfest swag, it also gets sorted and distributed into bags for players and volunteers.
Three decades of shirt designs for the world's largest 3on3 basketball tournament, with this year set to be the biggest one yet.
The pressure is on to go big with the designs and the swag as over 20,000 people will be sporting the gear for the whole weekend, and month to follow.
Bill Harris has been a volunteer for years. His first Hoopfest was exactly 30 years ago, the first one ever.
He started as a court monitor, and now helps out anyway he can.
Today Bill wasn't just rolling t-shirts, but critiquing the design.
"This one is the best. And I've seen them all," Bill said.
To see this years shirt designs you will have to wait just a little bit longer.
Three weeks to be exact when Hoopfest 2019 begins on June 28th.
To sign up to volunteer, apply on Hoopfest.net.