SPOKANE, Wash.- EXPO 74, a time when everything changed for Spokane. The World's Fair brought us the downtown we know today over years of change. But Riverfront Park went nearly unchanged for 40 years.
Then in 2014, voters approved a $64 million bond to redevelop the park.
Happening Friday, the city reopens the remodeled U.S. Pavilion to the public.
"Over the years we have put in some hardscape, but what our team did was remove all of that, and really take it back to its shell in 1974 and what we see now is a much more open space," Fianna Dickson, Parks and Recreation Communications Director said.
What was once flat, concrete, and fully covered, is now open, elevated, and offers 360 degree views of the heart of Spokane.
Fianna has been with the project from the beginning, but even she's impressed with how it turned out.
"This is what we call the elevated experience. It is ADA accessible and it takes you about 40 feet up into the pavilion," she explains. "This is a view that you couldn't get previously in the park."
Park goers can enjoy the pavilion at any time of the day. The design features shade sails, keeping guests cool throughout the day.
It also showcases unique light blades to illuminate the area at night and on special occasions, a light show that can be seen around the city.
"They came up with this prototype that was designed to really fit this exact structure. It goes around about 600 times, and every foot is programmable with different colors and the ability to be creative with this light blade feature is pretty unique. You won't be able to see this anywhere else in the world."
Plans for the pavilion don't stop at the redesign. The city hopes to use the area as a central gathering place for events, such as Hoopfest, summer concerts, outdoor movies and more.
On Thursday, the light blades will be tested ahead of the grand opening on Friday.
"The light blades are very unique to Spokane and pretty special for the pavilion," Fianna said.
Events include:
Friday, Sept. 6
- 4 p.m. Whitworth String Quartet, Spokane Area Youth Choirs
- 5 p.m. Ribbon-cutting, Spokane Tribe opening blessing, native cultural presentation
- 5 to 8 p.m. Kids Zone activities
- 5 to 9 p.m. Beer garden, food vendors
- 6:30 p.m. The Cronkites
- 8 p.m. Light show
Saturday, Sept. 7
- 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Pacific Northwest Sweat Party, with foam finish line and DJ
- 1 to 6 p.m. Kids Zone activities
- 1 to 9 p.m. Food vendors
- 1 p.m. Covenant United Methodist Marimba Band
- 2 p.m. Spokane Children’s Theatre
- 4 p.m. Spokane Symphony with Musical Director James Lowe
- 4 to 9 p.m. Beer garden
- 5 p.m. Native cultural presentation
- 7 p.m. The Dip
- 9 p.m. Light show