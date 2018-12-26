A unique looking dog in Florida is capturing the hearts of the country as the adoption agency looks for a forever home for him.
Judging by the reaction on social media, it won't be long before "Sniffles" has his new forever home.
Sniffles the dog doesn't have a nose and was taken in as a stray by Poodle and Pooch Rescue of Florida.
On top of not having a nose, Sniffles also has some crooked teeth, but his foster family right now tells WESH-TV he's a very loving companion full of "licks and tail wags."
The agency says when Sniffles arrived he was "full of hookworms and whipworms, but they are currently giving him the medical treatment he needs to become adoptable.
Once Sniffles' sweet-looking mug went viral, it wasn't long before adoption requests started pouring in.
"Sniffles has been quite popular with all the media attention he has garnered and our team will thoroughly go through all the approved applications to make sure only the best ones are passed along to his foster," the adoption agency said in a Facebook post.
If you're reading this in Spokane and hope to make a case to bring Sniffles into your home, Poodle and Pooch Rescue of Florida says they are only looking at application in Florida at this time.