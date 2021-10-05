For the first time since 2009, Washington's Sno-Park permits are seeing a price increase.
The increased fee is to offset the cost of Sno-Park's various services and to replace aging equipment, according to their spokesperson.
Here's the rundown on the new prices
- Seasonal permit: $50 (up from $40)
- Annual snowmobile permit: $50 (up from $40)
- Special Groomed Trail Sticker: $70 (up from $40)
- Daily Sno-Park permit: $25 (up from $20)
Some of the benefits of buying a permit include cleared parking lots, groomed ski, skate-ski and snowmobile trails, regularly sanitized bathrooms and avalanche beacons in certain backcountry areas.