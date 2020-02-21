SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - The man who was the first patient in Washington state to test positive for the coronavirus is now considered fully recovered.
The Snohomish Health District announced Friday that the patient has been released from home isolation. The district made the decision in consultation with state and federal public health authorities.
"He is now considered fully recovered and free to go about his regular activities," SHD said in an update. "We cannot thank him enough for his patience and cooperation throughout the entire process."
The Snohomish County man had been released from Providence Regional Medical Center earlier this month and was recovering at home.
“I appreciate all of the concern expressed by members of the public, and I look forward to returning to my normal life," he said in a statement.
The Washington Department of Health says that man was the lone positive test compared to 24 negative tests during this outbreak. 794 people are under public health supervision as of Thursday afternoon.
