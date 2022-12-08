Snoqualmie Pass closed both directions

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 5 inches. Locally higher amounts above 3000 feet of 5 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Mullan, Spokane Valley, Davenport, Worley, Osburn, Post Falls, Airway Heights, Pinehurst, Cheney, Fairfield, Hayden, Kellogg, Lookout Pass, Fernwood, Downtown Spokane, Rockford, Wallace, Dobson Pass, Fourth Of July Pass, Coeur d'Alene, and St. Maries. * WHEN...Until Noon PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes. Heaviest snowfall expected during the Thursday evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&