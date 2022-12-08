Snoqualmie Pass closed both directions

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - I-90 Eastbound is now open at milepost 63 after multiple collisions forced a closure. Westbound lanes remain closed.
I-90 EB is now open at MP 63 near Exit 62 Stampede Pass. I-90 WB remains closed at MP 106 near Ellensburg with no access west of MP 70 near Easton. We are hoping to get WB back open shortly.— Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) December 8, 2022
Last Updated: Dec. 8 at 11:35 a.m.
According to the Snoqualmie pass twitter, the closure will last until this afternoon. You should avoid the area.
UPDATE: Due to multiple collisions I-90 is now closed EB at MP 34 North Bend and WB at MP 106 Ellensburg. This closure is estimated to last until this afternoon.— Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) December 8, 2022
Last Updated: Dec. 8
Snoqualmie Pass is now closed in both directions due to multiple crashes and spinouts, the Washington State Department of Transportation reported.
US 2 Stevens pass is currently open with chains required on vehicles over 10,000 pounds. Traction tires are advised.
Both directions I-90 Snoqualmie Pass are CLOSED due to multiple crashes. US 2 Stevens Pass is open with chains required on vehicles over 10K gross vehicle weight. US 12 White Pass is open with traction tires advised. Follow @SnoqualmiePass for updates. https://t.co/CqlpcIjKn9— Washington State DOT (@wsdot) December 8, 2022