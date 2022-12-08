Snoqualmie Pass closed both directions

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - I-90 Eastbound is now open at milepost 63 after multiple collisions forced a closure. Westbound lanes remain closed.

According to the Snoqualmie pass twitter, the closure will last until this afternoon. You should avoid the area.

Snoqualmie Pass is now closed in both directions due to multiple crashes and spinouts, the Washington State Department of Transportation reported. 

US 2 Stevens pass is currently open with chains required on vehicles over 10,000 pounds. Traction tires are advised. 

