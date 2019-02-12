Pass Conditions for Tuesday, February 12th:
Snoqualmie Pass is closed eastbound from milepost 34 near North Bend and westbound from milepost 106 near Ellensburg due to severe weather conditions. WSDOT says roadway will be re-evaluated on Tuesday morning.
Stevens Pass is open with compact snow and ice on the roadway. Chains are required on all vehicles except all wheel drive, oversize vehicles are prohibited. Avalanche Control is planned for US 2 Stevens Pass on Tuesday February 12th at 4:00 am. Eastbound traffic will be stopped at milepost 58 at Scenic and westbound traffic will be stopped at milepost 64, the summit of Stevens Pass. Avalanche control work generally takes from 30 minutes to two hours to complete. WSDOT will provide an update, should an extended closure become necessary.
Lookout Pass is open with very slick road conditions. Look out for snow on the roadway. Be prepared for heavy snow and give yourself extra time.