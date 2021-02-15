UPDATE:
Snoqualmie Pass will be closed overnight due to continuing snow and bad road conditions.
WSDOT said they will reassess the roads at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.
There is no estimated time for when the pass will reopen.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
The Washington Department of Transportation said I-90 is closed in both directions between North Bend to Ellensburg due to multiple collisions and avalanche danger.
WSDOT says there is now estimated time for re-opening.
Forecasts call for the Cascade passes to receive between 10 and 20 more inches of snow between Monday and Tuesday afternoon.
UPDATE: I-90 is now closed in both directions from MP 35 near North Bend to 106 near Ellensburg due to multiple collisions and avalanche danger. No ETA at this time.— Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) February 15, 2021
To check real-time traffic conditions and get a look at Washington and Idaho pass cameras, click here
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.