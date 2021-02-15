Snoqualmie Pass

UPDATE: 

Snoqualmie Pass will be closed overnight due to continuing snow and bad road conditions. 

WSDOT said they will reassess the roads at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning. 

There is no estimated time for when the pass will reopen. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The Washington Department of Transportation said I-90 is closed in both directions between North Bend to Ellensburg due to multiple collisions and avalanche danger. 

WSDOT says there is now estimated time for re-opening. 

Forecasts call for the Cascade passes to receive between 10 and 20 more inches of snow between Monday and Tuesday afternoon. 

To check real-time traffic conditions and get a look at Washington and Idaho pass cameras, click here 

