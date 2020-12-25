...SNOW TONIGHT INTO SATURDAY...
Snow will increase this evening over much of north-central and
eastern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle. Steady light snow
will continue tonight and then taper off Saturday morning except
for showers over the Central Panhandle Mountains and near the
Cascade Crest which will linger into Saturday afternoon. Snow
will result in slippery roads.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches.
* WHERE...Coeur d'Alene, Post Falls, Hayden, Worley, Downtown
Spokane, Spokane Valley, Airway Heights, Cheney, Davenport,
Rockford, and Fairfield.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 7 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures below 2000 feet in elevation
will hover near freezing with snow more likely to accumulate
on grassy surface and melting on roadways.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.