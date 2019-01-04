Snoqualmie Pass has been closed due to several crashes caused by icy road conditions.
Washington State Patrol Trooper John Bryant says 3 semi-trucks and 1 car were involved in a collision in the eastbound lanes near milepost 61. Trooper Bryant says at least one person was killed in the crash.
Eastbound traffic is closed at North Bend milepost 34 and westbound traffic is closed at Ellensburg milepost 106.
Snoqualmie: Rain and snow mix - I-90 Snoqualmie Pass is closed both directions due to icy road conditions & collisi https://t.co/hlVwgsdiyY— WSDOT Passes (@wsdot_passes) January 4, 2019
The Washington State Department of Transportation says the pass will remain closed until at least noon on Friday. At that time, they will re-evaluate the conditions.