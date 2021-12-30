FINAL UPDATE: 7:25 P.M.
I-90 is back open in both directions.
Chains are required on all vehicles except all wheel drive. Oversize vehicles are prohibited.
UPDATE: 7:00 P.M.
Eastbound I-90 across Snoqualmie Pass is open but remains closed near North Bend due to spinouts.
Westbound I-90 across Snoqualmie Pass is closed.
I-90 remains closed at Ellensburg in both directions due to the tanker collision.
According to the Snoqualmie Pass Twitter page, the vehicle under the tanker truck was within a half inch of hitting the drain valve.
The vehicle was removed by letting air out of the front tires with the Department of Ecology on-site to monitor.
UPDATE: 4:36 P.M.
No injuries have been reported as a result of the crash.
According to Washington State Patrol, the sulfuric acid is not leaking, but a cautionary isolation distance has been put into place.
Tow trucks are on scene. There is still no estimated time for reopening.
A detour is in place around Cle Elum via SR 970.
INITIAL COVERAGE: 4:07 P.M.
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. - Snoqualmie Pass remains closed in both directions from North Bend to Ellensburg after a crash involving an SUV and a tanker truck.
The tanker was reportedly transporting sulfuric acid. The Department of Ecology is en route as crews work to separate the car from the truck.
There is no estimated time for reopening.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes in.