THORP, Wash. - Eastbound traffic on Snoqualmie Pass is closed just west of Ellensburg due to multiple accidents. The closure began just after 5:45 on Tuesday morning.
In an update on the situation, Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) stated two class C towing companies are working to move semi-trucks out of the roadway. They hope to open at least one lane this morning, but there is no estimated time for reopening yet.
Updated on Jan. 10 at 7:40 a.m.
WSDOT does not have an estimated time for reopening. There is a detour at Exit 101 on Old Thorp Highway.
There is no information at this time on the number of crashes or injuries. Drivers crossing the state should be prepared for winter driving conditions. Be sure to check pass conditions before you go!