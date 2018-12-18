I-90 is back open after being closed for several hours.

From the WSDOT website:

Restrictions Eastbound : Traction Tires Advised, Oversize Vehicles Prohibited.

Restrictions Westbound : Traction Tires Advised, Oversize Vehicles Prohibited.

Conditions:

The roadway is bare and wet with slush in places. I-90 westbound milepost 106, Ellensburg - The westbound lanes is closed to traffic from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18 at Exit 106. Drivers will be detoured to Cle Elum via US 97 and SR 970. Plan for about 30 minutes of added travel time.

Weather:

Raining

I-90 is closed both directions from North Bend to Ellensburg due to spinouts.

There is compact snow, slush and ice on the roadway.

The eastbound direction is closed at milepost 33 near North Bend and the westbound is closed at milepost 106 near Ellensburg and Milepost 84 near CleElum.

The WSDOT says it is snowing hard with poor visibility.

It could take a minimum of 3 to 4 hours to clear spinouts and reopen. Please use alternate routes.

Stay with KHQ.com for all the updated information.