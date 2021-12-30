UPDATE:
No injuries have been reported as a result of the crash.
According to Washington State Patrol, the sulfuric acid is not leaking, but a cautionary isolation distance has been put into place.
Tow trucks are on scene. There is still no estimated time for reopening.
A detour is in place around Cle Elum via SR 970.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 4:07 P.M.
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. - Snoqualmie Pass remains closed in both directions from North Bend to Ellensburg after a crash involving an SUV and a tanker truck.
The tanker was reportedly transporting sulfuric acid. The Department of Ecology is en route as crews work to separate the car from the truck.
There is no estimated time for reopening.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes in.