KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. - Both directions of I-90 reopened Thursday afternoon, after multiple collisions forced closures near Snoqualmie Pass.
The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said crews worked to put concrete barrier back into place, and tow-truck companies cleared the wreckage.
WSDOT reminded drivers to take things slowly over the pass, due to both snow and freezing rain.
Updated: Dec. 8 at 12:30 p.m.
I-90 Eastbound is now open at milepost 63 after multiple collisions forced a closure. Westbound lanes remain closed.
Last Updated: Dec. 8 at 11:30 a.m.
Snoqualmie Pass is closed in both directions due to multiple crashes and spinouts, the Washington State Department of Transportation reported.
US 2 Stevens pass is currently open with chains required on vehicles over 10,000 pounds. Traction tires are advised.
