Snoqualmie Pass closed both directions

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. - Both directions of I-90 reopened Thursday afternoon, after multiple collisions forced closures near Snoqualmie Pass. 

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said crews worked to put concrete barrier back into place, and tow-truck companies cleared the wreckage. 

WSDOT reminded drivers to take things slowly over the pass, due to both snow and freezing rain. 

Updated: Dec. 8 at 12:30 p.m.

I-90 Eastbound is now open at milepost 63 after multiple collisions forced a closure. Westbound lanes remain closed.

Last Updated: Dec. 8 at 11:30 a.m.

Snoqualmie Pass is closed in both directions due to multiple crashes and spinouts, the Washington State Department of Transportation reported. 

US 2 Stevens pass is currently open with chains required on vehicles over 10,000 pounds. Traction tires are advised. 

