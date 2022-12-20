TRAFFIC ALERT GENERIC *NONSTOP LOCAL

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - After hours of being closed, Snoqualmie Pass is back open.

Last Updated: Dec. 20 at 9 a.m.

According to the Snoqualmie Pass Twitter, I-90 is closed both directions from North Bend to Ellensburg due to multiple spinouts and adverse driving conditions. 

Right now, there is no estimate for when the road will be reopened. 

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!