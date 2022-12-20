SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - After hours of being closed, Snoqualmie Pass is back open.
Last Updated: Dec. 20 at 9 a.m.
According to the Snoqualmie Pass Twitter, I-90 is closed both directions from North Bend to Ellensburg due to multiple spinouts and adverse driving conditions.
Right now, there is no estimate for when the road will be reopened.
