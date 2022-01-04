Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow and mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 8 inches and ice accumulations around a light glaze. Heaviest accumulations along and east of US-195. * WHERE...Colfax, Worley, Cheney, Fairfield, Hayden, Airway Heights, Downtown Spokane, Spokane Valley, Moscow, Tekoa, Uniontown, Oakesdale, Rockford, Rosalia, Coeur d'Alene, La Crosse, Post Falls, Davenport, Potlatch, Plummer, Genesee, and Pullman. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&