SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. - Passage through the cascades has been difficult this week. While crews were able to open the pass to traffic after a nearly 20-hour closure, wintry conditions persisted through the night and into Tuesday morning.
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, a foot of new snow fell Monday night. Their website says its still snowing hard.
Right now, chains are required on all vehicles except four and all-wheel drive. More snow is expected throughout Tuesday morning but should decrease in the afternoon, hopefully making for an easier drive.
Power outages have been affecting the pass since Monday. The traffic cameras over I-90 that are usually available to the public are down until power can be restored.