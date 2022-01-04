Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WINTER STORM POSSIBLE THURSDAY... .A relatively weak system moves through the region Tuesday, with some light to moderate snow potential, especially near the Cascades. Then Wednesday night into Thursday a stronger system comes the region, carrying with it the potential for some moderate to heavy snow accumulations. This could have significant impacts on the Thursday morning commute, and potentially the evening commute. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 7 inches possible, with local amounts near 12 inches possible closer to mountains. * WHERE...Portions of North Idaho. portions of North Central, Northeast, and Southeast Washington. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&