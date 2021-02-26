traffic alert

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reports that Snoqualmie Pass will be closed at 4:00 pm Friday for avalanche work. 

The road will be closed westbound at milepost 52. WSDOT says that due to the nature of the testing, the pass could be closed anywhere between 20 minutes and 2 hours depending on the amount of debris. 

We will post an update when the pass opens. 