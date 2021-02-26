Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reports that Snoqualmie Pass will be closed at 4:00 pm Friday for avalanche work.
The road will be closed westbound at milepost 52. WSDOT says that due to the nature of the testing, the pass could be closed anywhere between 20 minutes and 2 hours depending on the amount of debris.
We will post an update when the pass opens.
Heads up we are doing avalanche control work at 4 p.m. today, which means we will be closing the westbound lanes at milepost 52 near the summit of Snoqualmie Pass. Due to the a nature of this work it could take 20 minutes to 2 hours. Just depends on the debris coming down.— Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) February 26, 2021
