UPDATE 5:45 pm

According to the Washington Department of Transportation, the estimated time for reopening the eastbound lands of I-90 is 8:00 pm.

UPDATE: 3:30 pm

According to a tweet by Washington State Patrol Trooper John Bryant, the eastbound lanes of I-90 will remain closed due to the blocking collision and debris in the roadway.

The lanes will be reevaluated at 6:00 pm.

#UPDATE: DOT advised eastbound I90 will remain closed due to the blocking collision and debris on roadway at mp61. They will re-evaluate at 1800. Photos of tows removing commercial vehicles. pic.twitter.com/EYlZcAljlx — Trooper John Bryant (@wspd6pio) January 4, 2019

UPDATE: 1:42 pm

WSDOT say eastbound I-90 will remain closed until 4:00pm. Crews are still trying to remove vehicles and cleanup an oil spill. The crash this morning involved 4 commercial vehicles and 1 pickup.

UPDATE: 12:28pm

WSDOT says I-90 WB is now open at Ellensburg. Eastbound at North Bend remains closed as crews clear vehicles and clean up an oil spill. WSDOT will evaluate at 2 pm to determine a reopening time for the eastbound lanes.

UPDATE: 10:55 am

WSDOT says westbound lanes of I-90 will reopen at 12:30pm. However, eastbound lanes at North Bend will remain closed due to several collisions that still need to be cleared. They will re-evaluate the eastbound lanes at 2:30pm.

Previous Coverage:

Snoqualmie Pass has been closed due to several crashes caused by icy road conditions.

Washington State Patrol Trooper John Bryant says 3 semi-trucks and 1 car were involved in a collision in the eastbound lanes near milepost 61. Trooper Bryant says at least one person was killed in the crash.

Eastbound traffic is closed at North Bend milepost 34 and westbound traffic is closed at Ellensburg milepost 106.

Snoqualmie: Rain and snow mix - I-90 Snoqualmie Pass is closed both directions due to icy road conditions & collisi https://t.co/hlVwgsdiyY — WSDOT Passes (@wsdot_passes) January 4, 2019

The Washington State Department of Transportation says the pass will remain closed until at least noon on Friday. At that time, they will re-evaluate the conditions.