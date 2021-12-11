SPOKANE, Wash. - The National Weather Service noted today that even with unexpectedly higher temperatures due to the wind, there was still a decent accumulation of snow overnight in the Cascades, over Sherman Pass, and at Mt. Spokane, and they warn that more is expected to amass over the course of the day.
Crews are out in the passes, de-icing and plowing the roads to keep them safe, but it's important to drive safely and make sure you've got appropriate traction on your tires if traveling.
Snoqualmie Pass called it a team effort to keep the roads safe in a tweet this morning.
We can't stress enough if you have to travel today pls have the appropriate traction tires, chains and slow down. This is going to be a team - we are out plowing and putting down deicer - you need to slow down, increase following distance & obey traction tire requirements. pic.twitter.com/SE9le6oWZ5— Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) December 11, 2021
The Washington State Department of Traffic urged drivers to think of it another way--like a... movie trilogy?
"Think of tire chains as a trilogy:
Episode I: Acquire tire chains
Episode II: Practice putting chains on
Episode III: Actually put them on when required
Like Star Wars IV-VI, one or two of these is still great, but all three together? A masterpiece."
Well, we certainly can't argue with that logic. So strap on some chains if you're heading into the snow and be sure to give road crews ample room to work. We'd hate to have a repeat of yesterday's pickup vs. plow incident.