SPOKANE, Wash. - Despite the biting chill in the air, Spokane has yet to see its traditional average of snowfall yet this year. But the National Weather Service says we should finally expect an inch or two on Monday! Probably.
Not to put the horse before the cart (or the plow before the snow), but Spokanites should prepare for off-and-on snow after sunrise across the course of the day on Monday, with a high of a brisk 34 °F.
While Spokane might only be in for a dusting, conditions may still be slick. And just south of us, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued along the Palouse highway and to the east.
Anyone traveling along Highway 195 should be cautious of road conditions, with 2 - 4 inches of snow expected to fall. Roadways could be especially hazardous for Monday evening commuters.