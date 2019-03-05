SPOKANE, Wash. State Route 27 has been closed off and on for the past month. Snow drifts are at least 14 feet deep in some spots. Washington State Department Of Transportation Maintenance Supervisor Dan Haupp hasn't seen anything like them in his 28 years on the job.
But it's not the snow that is the problem Haupp says the main culprit is the wind "It's been so cold, that you get that champagne powder, and the snow moves at a lot lower wind speeds, and we've had big wind behind it," said Haupp.
Since last Tuesday, State Route 27 has been closed from Tekoa to Latah due to drifting snow but they let us go past the road closed signs to show you how bad conditions can get "This is the worst 14 miles of road we have, and trying to keep it open has been tough," described Haupp.
But that's not the only issue road crews are dealing with Earlier Tuesday Spokane County Public Works shut down Wells Road at Cheney-Plaza Road because there was so much ice on the roadway it formed an ice dam. The county doesn't know when this road will re-open.
Road crews and Washington State Patrol are now asking everyone not to drive past the road closure signs, or you could face a $136.00 fine.